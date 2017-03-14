KAGS
College Station Opens District 18-5A Play with Win Over Bryan

Arkansas commit Travis Hester pitched a complete game shutout for No. 2 College Station, and the Cougars defeated Bryan 4-0 to open District 18-5A action.

Colin Deaver, KAGS 10:52 PM. CDT March 14, 2017

