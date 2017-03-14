Close College Station Opens District 18-5A Play with Win Over Bryan Arkansas commit Travis Hester pitched a complete game shutout for No. 2 College Station, and the Cougars defeated Bryan 4-0 to open District 18-5A action. Colin Deaver, KAGS 10:52 PM. CDT March 14, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Arkansas commit Travis Hester pitched a complete game shutout for No. 2 College Station, and the Cougars defeated Bryan 4-0 to open District 18-5A action. © 2017 KAGS-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Construction begins on a new Ronald Mc Donald Family Room Free transgender clinic opens tomorrow Push for change: Allowing strollers in Boston Marathon Lane Closures coming to FM 2818 on Wednesday Christie Whitbeck finalist for BISD Superintendent Grimes County K9 officers get vest upgrade woman allegedly stabs father, bites mom 16-year-old charged with shooting parents Ways To Save For Thursday, March 9, 2017 More Stories Aggieland Outfitters Donating to Help the Panhandle Mar 14, 2017, 6:47 p.m. Brazos Co. woman helping students through her love… Mar 14, 2017, 7:35 p.m. Trump tax returns show president paid $38 million in… Mar 14, 2017, 9:42 p.m.
