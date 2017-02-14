College Station Rolls Over Corsicana in Bi District Playoffs

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Family, loved ones remember Zuzu Verk
-
Bryan Police Officer Involved Shooting
-
No. 8 Madisonville Cruises Past Lorena in 4A
-
Woman claims dog died after United flight
-
Bob's 10 p.m. Monday Forecast February 13, 2017
-
Lawmakers demand vote on Astrodome future
-
Rudder Run Rules Cameron Yoe on Opening Night
-
Teen turns himself in after deadly break-in
-
2017 RodeoHouston entertainers announced
-
Blinn's Scott Schumacher Still Coaching After Severe Health Scare
More Stories
-
Locals speak out on Texas 'bathroom bill'Feb 14, 2017, 11:02 p.m.
-
Did you read '5 reasons why marriage doesn't work?'…Feb 14, 2017, 2:16 p.m.
-
'My Forever Valentine': Sisters Celebrate Two…Feb 14, 2017, 4:41 p.m.