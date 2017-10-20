KAGS
College Station Rolls Past Rudder to Stay Undefeated in District 18-5A

College Station improved to 4-0 in District 18-5A with a 49-14 win over Rudder.

Colin Deaver, KAGS 11:42 PM. CDT October 20, 2017

College Station had no problems with Rudder, beating the Rangers 49-14 to improve to 4-0 in District 18-5A. 

