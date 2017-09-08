KAGS
Close

College Station Rolls Past Shoemaker

No. 8 College Station took down Killeen Shoemaker 49-10.

Colin Deaver, KAGS 11:06 PM. CDT September 08, 2017

No. 8 College Station won its first game of the season, 49-10, against Killeen Shoemaker. 

© 2017 KAGS-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories