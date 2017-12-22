KAGS
College Station Set for its First State Title Game

College Station will play No. 1 Aledo for the 5A DII State Championship on Saturday at AT&T Stadium.

Colin Deaver, KAGS 11:00 PM. CST December 22, 2017

College Station became a varsity football program just 4 years ago, but the Cougars will already play for the State Championship vs. No. 1 Aledo on Saturday at 11 am. 

