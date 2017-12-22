Close College Station Set for its First State Title Game College Station will play No. 1 Aledo for the 5A DII State Championship on Saturday at AT&T Stadium. Colin Deaver, KAGS 11:00 PM. CST December 22, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST College Station became a varsity football program just 4 years ago, but the Cougars will already play for the State Championship vs. No. 1 Aledo on Saturday at 11 am. © 2017 KAGS-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Construction begins on a new Ronald Mc Donald Family Room Free transgender clinic opens tomorrow Push for change: Allowing strollers in Boston Marathon Lane Closures coming to FM 2818 on Wednesday Christie Whitbeck finalist for BISD Superintendent Grimes County K9 officers get vest upgrade woman allegedly stabs father, bites mom 16-year-old charged with shooting parents Ways To Save For Thursday, March 9, 2017 More Stories Brazos County reports dramatic increase in flu cases… Dec 22, 2017, 10:02 p.m. Breaking down tax reform and government shutdown… Dec 22, 2017, 11:31 a.m. Texas A&M leading the way with new innovation at Vet… Dec 21, 2017, 9:59 p.m.
