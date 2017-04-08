KAGS
College Station Shuts Out College Park for Scott Holder's 400th Career Win

Sophomore Ben Holbert was 3 for 4 with a homerun and three RBIs.

Sophomore sensations led the way for the Cougars. Austin Teel threw six shutout innings while striking out seven. Ben Holbert was 3-4 with a homer and three RBIs.

