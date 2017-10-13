KAGS
College Station Shuts Out Consol in Second Half, Gets 4th Straight Win Over Tigers

College Station shut out A&M Consolidated 22-0 in the second half to win 28-17 for the fourth year in a row.

Colin Deaver, KAGS 11:39 PM. CDT October 13, 2017

College Station outscored A&M Consolidated 22-0 on Friday night to battle back for a 28-17 win, getting their fourth straight victory over the Tigers. 

