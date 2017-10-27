KAGS
Close

College Station Tops Waco, Will Play for District 18-5A Title Next Week

College Station defeated Waco 52-14 to stay undefeated in District 18-5A play. The Cougars will play for the district title next week.

Colin Deaver, KAGS 11:06 PM. CDT October 27, 2017

College Station rolled past Waco 52-14 to stay undefeated in District 18-5A. The Cougars will play Temple next week in a de facto district title game next week at home. 

© 2017 KAGS-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories