Comeback Falls Short For Texas A&M Women's Basketball At No. 4 Mississippi State

STARKVILLE, Miss.- Texas A&M’s late surge fell just short, as No. 4 Mississippi State won 71-61 in a women’s basketball game at Humphrey Coliseum.

Texas A&M (15-6, 5-3 SEC), who trailed by 17 in the third quarter, cut the deficit to 55-50 with 6:31 to play after a Danni Williams score, but Mississippi State (21-1, 7-1 SEC) countered with the next two scores to build the lead back up to nine. The Aggies, who hung around for the final 6:31, were unable to get any closer.

The Aggies led 20-15 after the first quarter, but Mississippi State outscored the Aggies 26-9 in the second quarter to take a 42-29 halftime lead.

Curtyce Knox led the Aggies with 20 points, and was joined in double figures by Danni Williams, who had 15 and Khaalia Hillsman, who added 10.

Anriel Howard led the Aggies with 10 rebounds.

The Aggies return home on Thursday, February 2 to host Florida at 7 p.m.

QUICKIE NOTES

· Texas A&M is 15-6 on the season and 5-3 in the SEC. Mississippi State is now 21-1 and 7-1 in SEC play

· The Aggies made six 3-pointers, the most Mississippi State has allowed in SEC play this season.

· Curtyce Knox scored 20+ points for the third time in her career, with each of those games coming during the 2017 SEC season.

o She scored in double figures for the 10th time this season and seventh time in eight SEC games

o Knox matched her career-high with four 3-pointers

o Knox moved up to sixth on Texas A&M’s single-season assist list, passing Toccara Williams’ 2003-04 and 2000-01 seasons. Knox has 197 assists on the year.

· Danni Williams scored in double figures for the 20th time in 21 games this season, and the 11th straight game

· Khaalia Hillsman has scored in double figures in all 21 games this season

· Anriel Howard had 10+ rebounds for the 16th time this season and the second straight game

· The Aggies are now 2-1 against ranked teams this season, with all three games coming away-from-home

· The Aggies concluded a stretch of with 10 of 15 games away-from-home today. Texas A&M went 10-5 in that span.

· Texas A&M head coach Gary Blair is now 324-135 in his 14 seasons at Texas A&M and 732-198 in his Hall of Fame career. Blair is eighth among active coaches and 14th all-time in career wins

