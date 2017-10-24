KAGS
Consol Completes Perfect District 18-5A Run

KAGS 11:06 PM. CDT October 24, 2017

A&M Consolidated defeated Temple 3-0 on Tuesday night to finish 11-0 in District play. The 5A playoffs begin next week. 

