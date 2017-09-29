KAGS
Close

Consol Fights Off Pesky Waco Squad to Stay Unbeaten

Tigers came away with a 35-31 victory against a pesky Waco squad.

KAGS 11:18 PM. CDT September 29, 2017

Tigers remain unbeaten with 35-31 win over Waco.

© 2017 KAGS-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories