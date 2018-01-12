Close Consol Gives Rudder First District 18 Loss Tigers down the Rangers 64-61 despite 22 points from Antoine Henderson. KAGS 11:01 PM. CST January 12, 2018 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Consol rallied back in the second half for a 64-61 win to move to 3-1 in district play. © 2018 KAGS-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Construction begins on a new Ronald Mc Donald Family Room Free transgender clinic opens tomorrow Push for change: Allowing strollers in Boston Marathon Lane Closures coming to FM 2818 on Wednesday Christie Whitbeck finalist for BISD Superintendent Grimes County K9 officers get vest upgrade woman allegedly stabs father, bites mom 16-year-old charged with shooting parents Ways To Save For Thursday, March 9, 2017 More Stories Good Samaritans rescue puppies left in trash can Jan 12, 2018, 10:56 p.m. Potential flu-related deaths of inmates in… Jan 12, 2018, 3:42 p.m. MLK Day events around the Brazos Valley Jan 12, 2018, 3:46 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs