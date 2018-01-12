KAGS
Close

Consol Gives Rudder First District 18 Loss

Tigers down the Rangers 64-61 despite 22 points from Antoine Henderson.

KAGS 11:01 PM. CST January 12, 2018

Consol rallied back in the second half for a 64-61 win to move to 3-1 in district play.

© 2018 KAGS-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories