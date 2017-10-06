KAGS
Consol Suffers First Loss of Season to Temple

The loss was the first of the season for the Tigers.

KAGS 11:20 PM. CDT October 06, 2017

Temple knocks off unbeaten Consol 28-20.

© 2017 KAGS-TV


