Cooper Named Texas A&M Football Assistant Coach

COLLEGE STATION—Ron Cooper has been named a football assistant coach at Texas A&M University, Aggie head football coach Kevin Sumlin announced today.

“I am very pleased to have Ron join our staff,” Sumlin said. “He has experience in the SEC, has been a head coach, a coordinator and has worked with Coach Chavis as well. He will work with our secondary as well as our entire team.”

Cooper comes to Aggieland from Florida International where he served as the interim head coach the final eight games of the 2016 season. Cooper also served as head coach at Eastern Michigan (1993-94), Louisville (1995-97) and Alabama A&M (1998-2001).

Cooper worked in the SEC as the defensive coordinator at Mississippi State in 2003 and also worked on the coaching staff at South Carolina (2004-07). He served as the LSU secondary coach with John Chavis in 2009-11 working with players such as Tyrann Mathieu, Morris Claiborne and Patrick Peterson among others.

Cooper was the defensive backs coach with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFL in 2012.

“I am excited about the opportunity Coach Sumlin has given me at Texas A&M,” Cooper said. “I look forward to getting to know our players and working with our staff. I have been across the field from the Aggies on a few occasions. I look forward to being a part of the Aggie family.”

Cooper earned his undergraduate degree from Jacksonville State and also holds a master’s degree from Appalachian State.

Cooper’s coaching background has also included Appalachian State, Minnesota, Austin Peay, Murray State, East Carolina, UNLV, Wisconsin and Notre Dame in addition to his SEC experience.

Cooper and his wife, Djuna, have a daughter and two sons.

