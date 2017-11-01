Close Cougars on the Prowl for Another District Title College Station and Temple will play Friday at Cougar Stadium in a de facto District 18-5A championship game. Colin Deaver, KAGS 11:38 PM. CDT November 01, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST With a win over Temple on Friday night, College Station can clinch a third straight District 18-5A title, and second consecutive outright championship. © 2017 KAGS-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Construction begins on a new Ronald Mc Donald Family Room Free transgender clinic opens tomorrow Push for change: Allowing strollers in Boston Marathon Lane Closures coming to FM 2818 on Wednesday Christie Whitbeck finalist for BISD Superintendent Grimes County K9 officers get vest upgrade woman allegedly stabs father, bites mom 16-year-old charged with shooting parents Ways To Save For Thursday, March 9, 2017 More Stories College Station Police in search of missing girl Nov. 1, 2017, 8:35 p.m. Astros romp past Dodgers for 1st title Nov. 1, 2017, 11:31 p.m. No-Shave November: Brazos County Sheriff's rasing… Nov. 1, 2017, 7:13 p.m.
