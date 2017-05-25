KAGS
Crosby Run-Rules Brenham in Regional Semifinals

Crosby defeated Brenham 14-4 in six innings in game one of the Class 5A Regional Semifinals. Games 2 and 3 are in Brenham on Friday.

Colin Deaver, KAGS 11:08 PM. CDT May 25, 2017

Crosby defeated Brenham 14-4 in six innings in game one of the Class 5A Regional Semifinals. Brenham must win two games over Crosby on Friday to ward off elimination. 

