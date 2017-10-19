Crosstown Showdown Features Master and Padawan

Almost 30 years ago, Ross Rogers coached an A&M Consolidated team featuring Lee Fedora to the state championship game. The pair has remained close, Rogers serving as Fedora's main coaching mentor and Friday in the Crosstown Showdown, Fedora and Rogers will coach against each other for the very first time, Rogers on the sideline at Bryan and Fedora in his first year leading his alma mater.

© 2017 KAGS-TV