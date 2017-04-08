Cuyos' Five RBI Day Propels No. 5 Texas A&M Over Oklahoma State, 9-1

COLLEGE STATION – Kristen Cuyos muscled two home runs and tied a career high with five RBI, leading the No. 5 Texas A&M Softball team past Oklahoma State, 9-1, Saturday at the Aggie Softball Complex.

Cuyos delivered a two-run shot in the second and a three-run dinger in the third in her 2-for-3 day at the plate. The Pearland, Texas, native surpassed Liz Mizera (1985-88) for 10th all-time in program history with 35 career home runs.

Tori Vidales gave the Aggies a 1-0 lead in the first with a leadoff blast to left, her team-leading 10th of the season. Cuyos’ two-run shot to center extended the lead to 3-0 in the second, before Oklahoma State cut into the lead with a solo home run from Rylee Bayless.

Following Cuyos’ homer in the third, the Aggies tacked on three more runs in the fourth. The Maroon and White loaded the bases with one out as Riley Sartain hit a sacrifice fly that was dropped in right, scoring Erica Russell. Sarah Hudek then plated Kaitlyn Alderink and Sartain on a double to left.

Samantha Show notched her 13th win of the season, with a five-hit complete game. The sophomore hurler struck out four while giving up five hits.

Oklahoma State’s Shea Coats suffered the loss, giving up five runs on three hits in 2.2 innings. Barbie Biggerstaff tossed 1.1 innings of relief, giving up four runs, two earned, and three hits.

The Aggies will go for the sweep Sunday at 12 p.m. The game can be seen on SEC Network+, available through WatchESPN and the ESPN app and can be heard locally on Willy 1550 AM.

Texas A&M Quotes

Head Coach Jo Evans

On Kristen Cuyos’s performance…

“We moved her out of the four-hole because she was getting some balls but not getting her hits and big production numbers so we moved her down and holy cow the kid was having a game. Both of her home runs were no-doubters. She got all of them. I thought we did a good job setting the table. Kristen’s feeling really comfortable.”

On Tori Vidales setting the tone…

“To me that’s exciting for kids. When she did that, I was like that is like Lauren Chamberlain. She would just hit in the leadoff spot and hit a home run to begin the game and then get runners on during her next few at bats. Tori is feeling so good right now. She got all of that and smashed that ball.”

