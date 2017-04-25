KAGS
Dale Earnhardt Jr. to retire at the end of 2017

Ashley Cole , KSDK 9:04 AM. CDT April 25, 2017

CONCORD, N.C. - After 18 seasons, a NASCAR fan favorite is hitting the brakes.

Hendrick Motorsports announced on Twitter Tuesday morning, Dale Earnhardt Jr. will bring his NASCAR Cup Series to a close at the end of 2017.

Earnhardt is expected to discuss his decision in a press conference Tuesday afternoon alongside Hendrick Motorsports owner Rick Hendrick.

He also posted on the announcement on his website

 

Dale Earnhardt Jr. is a third generation driver in a family connected to the sport of stock-car racing. Earnhardt's father Dale won seven NASCAR championships and his grandfather Ralph, raced in the 50's and 60's with 16 top ten finishes. 

