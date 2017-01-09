Dat Nguyen Inducted Into College Football Hall of Fame

TAMPA, FL-The National Football Foundation (NFF) and College Hall of Fame announced the 2017 College Football Hall of Fame Class which includes 10 first-team All-America players and three standout coaches and among the group is the all-time leading tackler in Texas A&M history and only Aggie to lead the team in tackles four consecutive years, linebacker Dat Nguyen.

Nguyen was a unanimous first-team All-America selection in 1998 as well as the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year in helping the Aggies win the Big 12 Championship. Nguyen also brought home the Bednarik and Lombardi Awards as the Aggies reached the Sugar Bowl and finished the year with an 11-3 record.

In 1994 after graduating from Fulton High School in Rockport, Texas, Nguyen signed with College Football Hall of Fame coach R.C. Slocum , the winningest coach in Texas A&M history. Nguyen redshirted his first year and then started all 51 games he ever played for the Maroon and White. His 517 career tackles is still a school-record. He was honored as the 1998 Cotton Bowl Defensive MVP with 15 solo tackles in the game against UCLA and in the Big 12 title game in 1998 against Kansas State he recorded 17 tackles and had one interception.

“Dat Nguyen is so deserving of this award,” Slocum said. “He was an amazing player, starting for four straight seasons without missing a game. However, more important was the leadership he gave to our team through his great character and example.”

Nguyen was the 1995 Southwest Conference Freshman of the Year, was a two-time Aggie captain and earned Texas A&M Scholar-Athlete Awards in 1996, 1997 and 1998.

“I think back and any football honor is not about me, but about the team,” Nguyen explained. “As a guy wearing a blue shirt on the scout team, doubts creep in about not being able to play at the college level. Then you have other players, coaches, trainers, managers, SIDs, administrators encouraging me along the way. You have a dream as a young person and a mindset to continue to pursue that dream and give it your all, this is pretty amazing.”

Nguyen has already been named to the Texas A&M, Cotton Bowl, Texas Sports and the Texas High School Football halls of fame.

After he completed his eligibility and earned his degree in agricultural development at Texas A&M, Nguyen was a third-round draft pick by the Dallas Cowboys and played his entire seven-year professional career with the franchise. He led the Cowboys in tackles in three seasons and was named second-team All-Pro in 2003.

Upon retiring from playing football, Nguyen served as an assistant coach with the Cowboys and then served on the Texas A&M coaching staff in 2010 and 2011.

During his days in Aggieland, Nguyen was also active in the community speaking to various schools and groups about the importance of education and doing your best in all walks of life. As part of Aggie Athletes Involved, Nguyen befriended a Vietnamese student having a hard time transitioning and remained a mentor to the young man until he graduated from Bryan High School. As a member of the Dallas Cowboys, Nguyen volunteered and served as a role model for the Asian community and the overall Metroplex. He currently serves on several boards around the San Antonio area and works with the Hill Country Daily Bread organization which provides physical, emotional and spiritual support to the impoverished.

