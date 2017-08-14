KAGS
Dave South Hanging Up the Mic After Season

The voice of Texas A&M athletics, Dave South, reminisces about his incredible career.

Colin Deaver, KAGS 3:20 PM. CDT August 14, 2017

The voice of Texas A&M athletics, Dave South, is hanging up his microphone after the 2017-18 season. Colin Deaver sat down with South for an extensive look at his career on Aggie Sports Overtime. 

