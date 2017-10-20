Davis, Hogg & Williams Recognized as Preseason National Award Candidates

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. – The Aggie men’s basketball team was well represented during the annual rollout of national award watch lists week by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame as Tyler Davis (Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Center of the Year Award), D.J. Hogg (Julius Erving Small Forward of the Year Award) and Robert Williams (Karl Malone Power Forward of the Year Award) each garnered recognition.

Each award list will be narrowed down to 10 in mid-February and ultimately, five finalists will be selected in March that will be presented to the various selection committees. The winners will be announced at the fourth annual ESPN College Basketball Awards Show live from Los Angeles, Calif., on Friday, April 6.

Following the conclusion of his sophomore campaign, Davis was honored by the SEC coaches for the second straight season with an All-SEC second-team selection after garnering SEC All-Freshman team accolades the prior year. The Plano, Texas, native paced the SEC and ranked 14th nationally in field goal percentage by converting 62.9 percent of his shot attempts. Davis averaged 14.1 points per contest last season to rank 13th in the league and pulled down 7.0 boards per contest, checking in at eighth in the conference in rebounding.

Davis notched four double-doubles last season and was also named to the U.S. Basketball Writers Association (USBWA) All-District VII Team.

Hogg, meanwhile, was selected to the Julius Erving Award watch list for a second straight fall and enters the 2017-18 campaign with high aspirations after seeing his sophomore season cut short due to injury. A 2016 SEC All-Freshman Team performer, Hogg played in 22 games a year ago, making 18 starts, while averaging 29.6 minutes per contest. The Plano, Texas, native averaged 12.0 points and 5.1 rebounds per contest while shooting 39.8 percent from the field and 36.7 percent from 3-point range. He also contributed 75 assists (3.4 per game), 21 blocked shots and 12 steals before an ankle injury put him on the shelf in early February.

A native of Oil City, La., Williams came to Texas A&M ranked as the nation's No. 50 recruit by ESPN but developed into one of the country's brightest rookies in Aggieland. Williams notched 11 double-doubles last season, the second most among all SEC players, while averaging a near double-double during league play with 12.9 points and 9.6 rebounds per contest. Also in league play, Williams led the SEC in blocked shots (46), while ranking second in both rebounding (9.6 per game), offensive rebounding (3.6 per game) and field goal percentage (.542).

On the defensive end, Williams stood out as one of the NCAA's most disruptive forces. He owns the nation's longest active blocked shot streak, having collected a swat in every game a year ago, while posting 22 multi-block games and eight games with four or more blocks. A three-time SEC Freshman of the Week honoree, Williams' 77 total blocked shots were 20th-most among all Division-I players last season and the second most by an Aggie for a single season, trailing only David Harris' 108 in 1989-90.

Earlier this week, Davis and Williams were pegged as Preseason All-SEC with Davis standing out on the Second Team and Williams being named to the First Team as well as co-SEC Preseason Player of the Year.

--

JULIUS ERVING SMALL FORWARD OF THE YEAR AWARD CANDIDATES

Rawle Alkins, Arizona

Kelan Martin, Butler

Jacob Evans, Cincinnati

Gary Trent Jr., Duke

Zach Norvell Jr., Gonzaga

Kevin Knox, Kentucky

Deng Adel, Louisville

Justin Jackson, Maryland

Bruce Brown Jr., Miami

Miles Bridges, Michigan St.

Tyler Hall, Montana St

Jeffrey Carroll, Oklahoma St.

Troy Brown Jr., Oregon

Vincent Edwards, Purdue

De'Monte Buckingham, Richmond

DJ Hogg, Texas A&M

Kris Wilkes, UCLA

Mikal Bridges, Villanova

Markis McDuffie, Wichita St.

Trevon Bluiett, Xavier

*Players can play their way onto and off of the list at any point in the 2017-18 season*

KARL MALONE POWER FORWARD OF THE YEAR AWARD CANDIDATES

Nana Foulland, Bucknell

Gary Clark Jr., Cincinnati

Marvin Bagley III, Duke

Wendell Carter Jr., Duke

Nick Mayo, Eastern Kentucky

Yante Maten, Georgia

Rokas Gustys, Hofstra

PJ Washington, Kentucky

Moritz Wagner, Michigan

Jordan Murphy, Minnesota

Alize Johnson, Missouri St.

Bonzie Colson, Notre Dame

Mike Daum, South Dakota St.

Reid Travis, Stanford

Obi Enechionyia, Temple

Dylan Osetkowski , Texas

Robert Williams, Texas A&M

Zach Smith, Texas Tech

William Lee, UAB

Bennie Boatwright, USC

*Players can play their way onto and off of the list at any point in the 2017-18 season*

KAREEM ABDUL-JABBAR CENTER OF THE YEAR AWARD CANDIDATES

Dusan Ristic, Arizona

Austin Wiley, Auburn

Kingsley Okoroh, California

Tacko Fall, Central Florida

Marques Bolden, Duke

John Egbunu, Florida

Jessie Govan, Georgetown

Ben Lammers, Georgia Tech

Nick Richards, Kentucky

Omer Yurtseven, NC State

Isaac Haas, Purdue

Jock Landale, Saint Mary's

Angel Delgado, Seton Hall

Michael Humphrey, Stanford

Vladimir Brodziansky, TCU

Mohamed Bamba, Texas

Tyler Davis, Texas A&M

Thomas Welsh, UCLA

Chimezie Metu, USC

Ethan Happ, Wisconsin

*Players can play their way onto and off of the list at any point in the 2017-18 season*

