Davis, Trocha-Morelos to Play in FIBA Americup

MEDELLÍN, Colombia– A pair of Aggies will spend some time before the start of the fall semester competing against high-level international competition during the 2017 FIBA Americup, which will begin Aug. 25 and take place in various South America locations.

Tonny Trocha-Morelos, a native of Cartagena, Colombia, will return to his native country to join Team Colombia, while teammate Tyler Davis, who is of Puerto Rico decent, will suit up for Team Puerto Rico.

Both Colombia and Puerto Rico will compete in Group A, which will be held in Medellín, Colombia, during the initial stage of the tournament. Davis and Trocha-Morelos will square off head-to-head on Saturday, Aug. 26, when the two teams face off.

The FIBA AmeriCup 2017 will open with a Group Phase consisting of three (3) groups of four (4) teams each to be played in a round-robin format in Medellín (Colombia), Bahía Blanca (Argentina) and Montevideo (Uruguay). The group winners will advance to the knock-out rounds, along with Argentina who will automatically qualify because of its status as the main organizer of the competition. The knock-out rounds will be played in Cordoba (Argentina), where the winners of the semifinals will square off in the title game.

For more information on the 2017 FIBA Americup, visit http://www.fiba.basketball/americup/2017.

