Dealin' Donica Gives Sam Houston State Longest League Winning Streak

NACOGDOCHES – Heath Donica struck out nine hitters and allowed just one extra-base hit, leading Sam Houston to a 3-2 victory against the Lumberjacks on Thursday afternoon at Jaycees Field.

The Bearkats (25-9, 13-0 Southland) scored three runs in the first three innings, and held off SFA (20-16, 9-3 SLC) late, including stranding the tying run on third base with two down in the ninth as Nick Mikolajchak picked up his league-leading seventh save.

For Donica (7-1), the victory was his sixth consecutive and marked the fifth time in eight outings fanning eight-plus hitters. The senior tossed eight innings, scattering six hits while allowing two runs and walking one on 90 pitches.

The victory was the 18th straight for Sam Houston in conference play, extending the longest league winning streak in Southland history.

