Despite Strong Play by Sha'Kayla Burns, Madisonville Falls to Fairfield

The Lady Eagles of Fairfield leave Madisonville with a 54-45 win.

KAGS 10:47 PM. CST January 23, 2018

Burns broke out for 9 straight points to start the game, but the Lady Eagles of Fairfield leave Madisonville with a 54-45 win.

