KAGS
Close

Donica Strikes Out Career Best 14 in Sam Houston's Opening Night Win Over Nevada

Heath Donica struck out a career best 14 hitters against Nevada.

KAGS 12:05 AM. CST February 18, 2017

Heath Donica struck out a career high 14 hitters in a complete game shutout while allowing one hit.

(© 2017 KAGS)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories