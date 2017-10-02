Durham Named SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Texas A&M junior Landis Durham earned Southeastern Conference Defensive Lineman of the Week honors on Monday after adding a pair of sacks to his team-leading total and posting a forced fumble, in Saturday’s 24-17 win over South Carolina at Kyle Field.

The junior leads the SEC in sacks in conference games, tallying a pair against South Carolina and Arkansas. On the season, Durham leads the Aggies with 5.5 sacks which ties for second in the SEC and fourth nationally. Against the Gamecocks, Durham finished with four tackles and his second forced fumble of the season. The forced fumble came at a pivotal moment in the game as the Gamecocks were driving into the red zone.

The Plano, Texas, native earned the first weekly SEC honor of his collegiate career after helping the Aggies improve to 2-0 in SEC play for the fourth straight season. Durham is the fourth Texas A&M defensive lineman to earn the honor since the Aggies moved to the SEC in 2012. Previous Aggies to earn the accolade were Damontre Moore (2012), Daeshon Hall (2015 & 2016) and Myles Garrett (2015), who each garnered the recognition twice in their career.

SEC WEEKLY AWARD WINNERS

OFFENSE

Nick Chubb, RB, Georgia

Jarrett Stidham, QB, Auburn

DEFENSE

Levi Wallace, DB, Alabama

SPECIAL TEAMS

Josh Paschal, DE, Kentucky

FRESHMAN

Malik Davis, RB, Florida

Nick Coe, DL, Auburn

OFFENSIVE LINE

Brett Heggie, OL, Florida

DEFENSIVE LINE

Landis Durham, DE, Texas A&M

