KAGS
Close

Dynamo Affiliate Team's Final Names Announced

The new Brazos Valley PDL team doesn't have a name yet, but the selections have been whittled down to eight from over 400 fan entrees.

KAGS 7:02 PM. CST January 26, 2017

Bryan / College Station, Texas January 26, 2017 – Clutch Entertainment Group is excited to announce the final eight names for the new Houston Dynamo Premier Development League affiliated team.  Today the team announced the following as the eight finalists and opened up a new election in the Brazos Valley where fans can vote early and often online atwww.bvsoccer2017.com

Here are the final names (in alphabetic order) as selected from almost 400 submissions by the community:

BCS United FC
Brazos Valley Blast
Brazos Valley Brigade
Brazos Valley Cannons
Brazos Valley Cavalry
Brazos Valley Rail Runners
Brazos Valley Stealth
Brazos Valley Volts

“We are excited to get the communities input on our team identity,” said President Uri Geva.  “We are so blessed by the amount of support we have received so far and we’re looking forward to being one step closer to our debut season.”

(© 2017 KAGS)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories