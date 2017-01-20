Fedora named head football coach at AMCHS

COLLEGE STATION -- Lee Fedora will take over as head coach and athletic coordinator for A&M Consolidated High School, according to a press release from CSISD Friday.

Fedora is a 1990 graduate of Consol and said, "I can’t tell you how excited I am to lead the athletics department at my alma mater. I have so many fond memories of my time at Consol and look forward to building on the rich athletic traditions and contributing to the high academic standards expected in this great community. My biggest goal is to establish an environment to prepare Consol student athletes to be ready for the real world.”

Coach Fedora lead Navasota High School to win the state championship in 2012 and 2014. In his 11 years with Navasota, his record is 109-30-0. Prior to coaching at Navasota, Fedora spent two years as the head coach at Robinson High School in Waco, and five years as the head coach at Rogers High School in Rogers, Texas.

The Board of Trustees is expected to confirm Fedora's hire at a special meeting January 23rd. Consol

