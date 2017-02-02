Close Five Aggies Score in Double Figures as A&M Downs Florida for Second Time Five Aggies scored in double figures. KAGS 11:14 PM. CST February 02, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Khalia Hillsman, Curtyce Knox and Anriel Howard all three recorded double doubles in the win. Hillsman led the way with 24 points and her 18 rebounds were the most by an Aggie in an SEC game. (© 2017 KAGS) CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Former Bryan Quarterback Charged with Capital Murder TAMU Hiring Freeze More Stories Man sentenced to 99 years for molesting daughter Feb. 2, 2017, 8:51 p.m. TAMU officials speak on becoming a sanctuary campus Feb. 2, 2017, 10:29 p.m. Agency traces listeria in Blue Bell product to Iowa supplier Feb. 2, 2017, 11:21 a.m.
