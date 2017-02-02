KAGS
Close

Five Aggies Score in Double Figures as A&M Downs Florida for Second Time

Five Aggies scored in double figures.

KAGS 11:14 PM. CST February 02, 2017

Khalia Hillsman, Curtyce Knox and Anriel Howard all three recorded double doubles in the win. Hillsman led the way with 24 points and her 18 rebounds were the most by an Aggie in an SEC game.

(© 2017 KAGS)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories