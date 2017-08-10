KAGS
FNL Preview: Allen Academy Returns in 2017

A year after being unable to field a team because of low numbers in 2016, Allen Academy is back in 2017 with plans of a playoff run.

Colin Deaver, KAGS 7:11 PM. CDT August 10, 2017

After forfeiting the entire 2016 season because of low numbers, Allen Academy returns in 2017, looking to get back to its winning ways. 

