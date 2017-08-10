KAGS
Close
Weather Alert 2 weather alerts
Close

FNL Preview: Anderson-Shiro Back on the Prowl After Winless 2016 Season.

Coming off an 0-10 2016 campaign, Anderson-Shiro is hoping to turn things around under new head coach Brad Hodges.

Colin Deaver, KAGS 10:49 PM. CDT August 10, 2017

With a new head coach in Brad Hodges, Anderson-Shiro will look to rebound from an 0-10 season in 2016. The Owls open the season August 31 vs Beckville in Lufkin. 

© 2017 KAGS-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories