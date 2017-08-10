Close FNL Preview: Anderson-Shiro Back on the Prowl After Winless 2016 Season. Coming off an 0-10 2016 campaign, Anderson-Shiro is hoping to turn things around under new head coach Brad Hodges. Colin Deaver, KAGS 10:49 PM. CDT August 10, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST With a new head coach in Brad Hodges, Anderson-Shiro will look to rebound from an 0-10 season in 2016. The Owls open the season August 31 vs Beckville in Lufkin. © 2017 KAGS-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Construction begins on a new Ronald Mc Donald Family Room Free transgender clinic opens tomorrow Push for change: Allowing strollers in Boston Marathon Lane Closures coming to FM 2818 on Wednesday Christie Whitbeck finalist for BISD Superintendent Grimes County K9 officers get vest upgrade woman allegedly stabs father, bites mom 16-year-old charged with shooting parents Ways To Save For Thursday, March 9, 2017 More Stories Voice of the Aggies Retiring After 2017-18 Season Aug 10, 2017, 6:45 p.m. TAMU researchers preserving massive canoe Aug 10, 2017, 11:09 a.m. New hotel and conference center on schedule Aug. 9, 2017, 6:18 p.m.
