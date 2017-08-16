KAGS
FNL Preview: Brazos Christian All About F.A.M.I.L.Y. in 2017

After a 9-3 2016 season and a trip to the TAPPS D-III Semifinals, Brazos Christian and its special brand of F.A.M.I.L.Y. is hoping for more in 2017.

Colin Deaver, KAGS 10:46 PM. CDT August 16, 2017

After a 9-3 2016 season that included a trip to the TAPPS D-III Semifinals, Brazos Christian is hoping to have the same amount of success, using its own special brand of F.A.M.I.L.Y. in 2017. 

