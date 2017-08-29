KAGS
Close
Weather Alert Hurricane Statement
Close

FNL Preview: Bryan Wants a Less Stressful 2017

The Vikings won three out of their last five games in 2016 to barely squeak into the playoffs.

KAGS 10:44 PM. CDT August 29, 2017

The Vikings finished 2016 at an even .500 but an otherwise average season was highlighted by a late season surge capped off with a dramatic playoff berth.

© 2017 KAGS-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories