KAGS
Close

FNL Preview: Burton Trusts In Two Playmakers for 2017 State Title Run

Panthers return quarterback Caleb Harmel and wideout Demonderick Winters who accounted for over 70 touchdowns in 2016.

KAGS 11:19 PM. CDT August 21, 2017

Panthers' return quarterback Caleb Harmel and Demonderick Winters who combined for 70 touchdowns in 2016.

© 2017 KAGS-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories