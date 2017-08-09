KAGS
FNL Preview: BVCHEA Looks for Bounce Back Season

Coming off a 3-7 2016 campaign, BVCHEA will look to get better with a loaded freshman class.

KAGS 10:55 PM. CDT August 09, 2017

Just two years removed from winning a state title, BVCHEA is looking to bounce back after a 3-7 2016 campaign. With a strong freshman class, the Mustangs have hopes of a better 2017 season. 

