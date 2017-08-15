KAGS
FNL Preview: Centerville Tigers Have Eye on Program History

After a trip to the State semifinals in 2016, Centerville is back looking to make program history and advance to the state title game for the first time every this season.

Colin Deaver, KAGS 10:55 PM. CDT August 15, 2017

Coming off a second trip to the state semifinals in three seasons, Centerville returns the bulk of its roster from a year ago and has its sights set on making program history and advancing to the state championship game. 

