FNL Preview: Consol Has a New Head Coach but Same Winning Attitude

Tigers were a Regional Semi Finalist in 2016.

KAGS
10:52 PM. CDT August 30, 2017

Tigers were a regional semi finalist in 2016. New head coach Lee Fedora won two state titles in eleven years at Navasota.
