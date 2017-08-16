KAGS
FNL Preview: Experienced Milano Eagles Ready to Soar

After a 4-8 2016 season that ended in the area playoffs, Milano is looking to compete for the District 13-2A Division II title in 2017, and hopes to advance at least four rounds in the postseason.

Colin Deaver, KAGS 10:00 PM. CDT August 16, 2017

