FNL Preview: Greg Morgan Looks to Change Rudder Culture

Few programs have been as down on their luck as Rudder has. Since the inception of the school in 2005, the Rangers have never made the playoffs. In 2017, in steps new head coach Greg Morgan, who has knack for resurrecting downtrodden programs. The former Madisonville ball coach thinks he can do the same for Rudder, even if it takes a little bit of time. Colin Deaver has more on the Rangers.

© 2017 KAGS-TV