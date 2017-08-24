Close FNL Preview: Navasota Rattlers on the Rebound After a 2-9 2016 season, a proud Navasota football program looks to be on the rise again in 2017. Colin Deaver, KAGS 10:50 PM. CDT August 24, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST After an abysmal 2-9 2016 campaign, Navasota appears to be prepared for a return to its roots as one of the best teams in Class 4A in year two under Patrick Goodman. © 2017 KAGS-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Construction begins on a new Ronald Mc Donald Family Room Free transgender clinic opens tomorrow Push for change: Allowing strollers in Boston Marathon Lane Closures coming to FM 2818 on Wednesday Christie Whitbeck finalist for BISD Superintendent Grimes County K9 officers get vest upgrade woman allegedly stabs father, bites mom 16-year-old charged with shooting parents Ways To Save For Thursday, March 9, 2017 More Stories Texas Task Force 1 gears up and heads out Aug 24, 2017, 6:08 p.m. Heart of Texas Red Cross needs volunteers to staff shelter Aug 24, 2017, 6:27 p.m. With Harvey Looming, Blinn College postpones… Aug 24, 2017, 3:31 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs