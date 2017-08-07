Close FNL Preview: Snook Hoping 2017 Mimics Historic 2016 Blue Jays finished 2016 at 6-6 and made the playoffs for first time ever in program history. KAGS 11:23 PM. CDT August 07, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST The Blue Jays finished 2016 with a record of 6-6 and earned a playoff berth for the first time ever in program history. © 2017 KAGS-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Construction begins on a new Ronald Mc Donald Family Room Free transgender clinic opens tomorrow Push for change: Allowing strollers in Boston Marathon Lane Closures coming to FM 2818 on Wednesday Christie Whitbeck finalist for BISD Superintendent Grimes County K9 officers get vest upgrade woman allegedly stabs father, bites mom 16-year-old charged with shooting parents Ways To Save For Thursday, March 9, 2017 More Stories Truck crashes into College Station Medical Center Aug. 7, 2017, 11:15 a.m. Driver identified in fatal accident on Highway 21 Aug. 7, 2017, 1:53 p.m. Walt Disney World Resort to honor boy killed by… Aug. 7, 2017, 6:35 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs