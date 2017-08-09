KAGS
FNL Preview: Somerville Eyes Return to Postseason

Under new head coach Darby House, Somerville is looking to return to the postseason for the first time in over a decade in 2017.

Colin Deaver, KAGS 11:00 PM. CDT August 09, 2017

Coming off a 3-7 2016 campaign in which they finished one win shy of the playoffs, Somerville and new head coach Darby House enter 2017 with expectations of making the postseason for the first time in over a decade. 

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
