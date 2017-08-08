Close FNL Preview: St. Joseph Turns to Familiar Face for 2017 Season Alec Castilleja takes over as head coach at his alma mater St. Joseph for the 2017 season, and hopes to bring a little continuity to an Eagles team that has had three coaches in three years. Colin Deaver, KAGS 11:01 PM. CDT August 08, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST In search of a third coach in three seasons, St. Joseph turned this offseason to alumnus Alec Castilleja, who quarterbacked the Eagles from 2006-2010 and is looking to take the Eagles back to the playoffs as their new head coach. © 2017 KAGS-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Construction begins on a new Ronald Mc Donald Family Room Free transgender clinic opens tomorrow Push for change: Allowing strollers in Boston Marathon Lane Closures coming to FM 2818 on Wednesday Christie Whitbeck finalist for BISD Superintendent Grimes County K9 officers get vest upgrade woman allegedly stabs father, bites mom 16-year-old charged with shooting parents Ways To Save For Thursday, March 9, 2017 More Stories Local charities helping feed students after Summer… Aug. 8, 2017, 11:47 p.m. Truck crashes into College Station Medical Center Aug. 7, 2017, 11:15 a.m. Driver identified in fatal accident on Highway 21 Aug. 7, 2017, 1:53 p.m.
