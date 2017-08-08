KAGS
FNL Preview: St. Joseph Turns to Familiar Face for 2017 Season

Alec Castilleja takes over as head coach at his alma mater St. Joseph for the 2017 season, and hopes to bring a little continuity to an Eagles team that has had three coaches in three years.

Colin Deaver, KAGS 11:01 PM. CDT August 08, 2017

In search of a third coach in three seasons, St. Joseph turned this offseason to alumnus Alec Castilleja, who quarterbacked the Eagles from 2006-2010 and is looking to take the Eagles back to the playoffs as their new head coach. 

