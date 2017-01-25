Former A&M Consolidated Football Coach David Raffield Lands at Bridgeland High School

David Raffield, campus athletic coordinator and head coach at A&M Consolidated High School in College Station, was named the incoming head coach and campus athletic coordinator for Bridgeland High School on Jan. 25.

CFISD’s 12th comprehensive high school, Bridgeland will open at 10707 Mason Road in the 2017-2018 school year. The campus will compete in varsity athletics starting in 2018-2019.

Raffield owns a career coaching record of 102-65, including a 19-11 playoff record. He has coached at A&M Consolidated for six seasons, reaching the postseason every year including one trip to the regional final and two regional semifinal appearances.

Prior to A&M Consolidated, Raffield opened Cypress Falls High School as an assistant in 1992. He took over as head coach in 2003, helping lead the Golden Eagles to a Class 5A state final appearance in 2006 and two regional final appearances in 2004 and 2005. Prior to joining CFISD, Raffield served as offensive coordinator at South Houston High School.

Raffield earned his Associate of Arts from Kilgore College, his Bachelor of Science from the University of Texas and his Master in Education Administration from Prairie View A&M University.

“I am ecstatic to have an opportunity to return to Cypress and open Bridgeland,” Raffield said. “The entire Raffield family believes that this an opportunity to build a great athletic program that will connect the entire community to our school.”

