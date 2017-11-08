Four Madisonville Stars Headed to Next Level

Four Madisonville athletes, who have been best friends since they were in diapers, inked letters of intent to play their respective sports in college on Wednesday.

Baseball star Matt Rudis, an Under Armour All-American signed with TCU. His teammate Zach Poe is headed to Sam Houston State. Fellow Mustang baseball player Bryce Bennett is taking his talents to Cisco Junior College.

Finally, Mustangs golfer Sam Bennett will head down the road to College Station to play golf for Texas A&M next year.

