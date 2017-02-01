KAGS
Four Rudder Rangers Moving on to the Next Level

4 athletes from the Rangers' 2016 football team are moving on to the next level.

February 01, 2017

Rudder saw four athletes ink letters of intent on National Signing Day.

Kaidrion Latson - Howard Payne University

Alex Arevalo - Cisco College

Josh Johnson - Cisco College

Ladarius Johnson - Cisco College

 

