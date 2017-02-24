KAGS
Franklin Advances to Class 3A Regional Quarterfinals

Franklin topped Leon 54-35 in the Class 3A Area Playoffs.

Colin Deaver, KAGS 11:22 PM. CST February 24, 2017

Franklin took control of the fourth quarter against Leon to win the Class 3A Area championship 54-35. 

(© 2017 KAGS)


