Franklin Advances to Regional Semifinals Franklin lost game two of the Regional Quarterfinals to Grandview 5-4, but rebounded in game three for a 3-2 win to advance to the Class 3A Regional Semifinals. KAGS 11:16 PM. CDT May 20, 2017
