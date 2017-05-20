KAGS
Franklin Advances to Regional Semifinals

Franklin lost game two of the Regional Quarterfinals to Grandview 5-4, but rebounded in game three for a 3-2 win to advance to the Class 3A Regional Semifinals.

KAGS 11:16 PM. CDT May 20, 2017

