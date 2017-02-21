KAGS
Franklin Boys Top Whitney to Win Bi-District Title

The Franklin boys basketball team defeated Whitney 71-41 in the first round of the Class 3A playoffs.

Colin Deaver, KAGS 11:12 PM. CST February 21, 2017

Franklin used a barrage of three-pointers to defeat Whitney 71-41 in the Bi-District round of the Class 3A playoffs. 

(© 2017 KAGS)


